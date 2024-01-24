Toni Anne Douglas

December 22, 1945 – January 15, 2024

Toni Anne Scalfari Douglas passed away peacefully in The Villages, Florida on January 15, 2024. Toni was born at St. Luke’s Hospital in Newburgh, NY on December 22, 1945. The daughter of Albert and Elizabeth Finn Scalfari, Toni grew up in Cornwall, NY graduating high school with the Class of 1963. She spent her young adult life in the 60’s attending college and living as a trailblazer for women’s rights and a tenacious advocate for equal rights for all. Never afraid to question authority, marching against social injustice, burning bras, and attending the original Woodstock festival are all on her early resume.

Toni began the 70’s as a courageous, devoted single mother to her son, Christopher. Continuing with her desire to help and be a voice for others, Toni began her career as a special education teacher in Newburgh. Passionate, hard-working, inquisitive, and superbly intelligent, Toni quickly moved into administration, working as the Director of Pupil Personnel in Cornwall from 1985 until her retirement in 2000. Throughout her career at Cornwall, Toni was a fierce advocate for students, families, and her much appreciated staff.

But Toni’s most fierce quality was the generous, unwavering love that she selflessly showed her family and friends throughout her life. As a mother, mother-in-law, aunt, sister, friend, and “Boppee” to two amazing grandchildren, Toni never, ever hesitated to express her love to all those who were lucky enough to know her. As a passionate, lifelong New York Giants fan and season ticket holder, many family members and friends will certainly remember the impressive tailgates and countless memories created which were, of course, about so much more than just football to Toni.

Toni spent the last 9 years living “the dream” in The Villages, Florida, forming many close friendships and continuing to blaze her own trail as she fearlessly traveled the country and world, seeing 49 states, Cuba, Costa Rica, and several cruise ships and landmarks along the way. Let Toni’s amazing 78 years remind us all to live life to the fullest, be courageous, and to always be generous with our love and kindness to others while we have the chance. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Toni’s two favorite charities, St, Jude Children’s Hospital and No Kid Hungry.