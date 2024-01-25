Bald eagles putting finishing touches on nest at Briarwood Executive Golf Course

The adult bald eagle couple work together to put the finishing touches on their nest at Briarwood Golf Executive Course in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
The adult bald eagle couple work together to put the finishing touches on their nest at Briarwood Golf Executive Course in The Villages. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.