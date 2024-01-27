Joseph J. Yaeger, age 91, went home to the Lord on January 21st, 2024. He was predeceased by his parents Matilda and Joseph Yaeger of Buffalo, NY and his first wife, Donna Marie Yaeger of Buffalo, NY. He is survived by his beloved wife Julia Grace Yaeger and dearest sons Mark (Patty), Scott (Tracy), Chris (Cate) and Kurt (Julie) Yaeger, stepsons Richard, James and Mark (Galina) Messura, 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

Joseph was born and raised in Buffalo, NY and moved to Fairport, NY working for many years in sales at VWR Scientific. He served in the US Army during the Korean War and recently participated in the Honor Flight 51 Mission from The Villages to the Washington, DC Memorials.

Joseph and Julia moved to The Villages, FL in 2004 where they have spent many years with friends and family enjoying golfing, traveling, hosting and preparing events as well as volunteering at The Villages Hospital. He will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors of Calumet Grove.

Family and friends are welcome to join in the funeral Mass at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church on Monday February 12th at 10:00 AM.

Burial immediately following at the Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that those wishing to remember Joe can make a donation to one of the following charities which he supported regularly. St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, Paralyzed Veterans of America or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.