Betty Faye Cochran

The Villages
Sunday, January 28, 2024
By Staff Report
December 09, 1945 – January 24, 2024

Betty Faye Morgan Cochran of The Villages, Florida & Ashtabula, Ohio passed on January 24th, 2024. She was born 12/09/1945 in Savannah, Georgia.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband Roger In 2021, her sister Linda Gail (Fred) Morgan Joyner 2022, brothers Wayne Morgan 2022 and Vernon Morgan 2004, father Henry Lavon Morgan, mother Frances Kicklighter Morgan Ranew. She is survived by her loving family children Kimberly (David) Kidner and Ryan (Dawn) Cochran, grandchildren Taylor (Matt) Ripley, Aryn (Eric) Cochran, Paden Cochran & and great-grandchild Iris Rayne Reichert, her brother William R. (Ann) Morgan and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was a true southern bell. She loved being a waitress because she loved meeting new people! She had a wicked vocabulary & if you got on her bad side you knew it! Her eye rolls were famous! She loved to have you visit, but you had to leave after 3 days. Her weekly Monday shopping trips with Judy DeVito & Marlene McClellan were the highlight of her week.

At her request, there will be no services. Memorial contributions can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, The American Cancer Society, Cornerstone Hospice or a charity of your choice.

