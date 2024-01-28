Gloria P. Taglienti

April 11, 1931 – January 23, 2024

Gloria P. Taglienti (nee Pili), 92, of The Villages, FL, died January 23, 2024.

She was born April of 1931 to Marion and Rodolfo Pili in Camden, NJ. and grew up in SouthPhiladelphia. Gloria married Arthur Taglienti on November 15, 1952 and they had two children, Eugene Taglienti and the late Richard Taglienti. While living in Philadelphia, she worked as a Bank Teller for PSFS, then a Travel Agent for ABC Travel in NJ. until her retirement to move to The Villages in 2005.

She enjoyed cooking, water aerobics, playing bunco, and was passionate about entertaining friends and family, especially around the pool. Gloria loved to travel with her husband, sister Joan and brother-in-law Joe, having visited 5 continents in her lifetime. As a child, she performed with her parents in the Apollo Grand Opera Company.

Gloria is survived by her son Eugene and his fiancé Betty Nixon, daughter-in-law Barbara Taglienti, grandchildren Paul Taglienti, Lauren Barry and her husband Bill Barry, Brittany Taglienti and her fiancé Josh Glass, great-grandson Liam Barry, god-daughter Diane Calabrese, and Sister-In-Law Rosalie Taglienti.

She was preceded in death by her husband Arthur, son Richard, daughter-in-law Mary Ellen Taglienti, sister and brother-in-law Joan and Joseph Calabrese, and brother-in-law Joseph Taglienti.

Visitation will be February 10, 10:00-11:00 AM, at Murray-Paradee Funeral Home, 601 West Marlton Pike (Rt. 70), Cherry Hill, NJ. Funeral services at 11 am. Interment will follow at Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ.

For friends and family in Florida, a Celebration of Life will be held in the Villages, FL in mid-April 2024.

Memorials or donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/donate or Buffalo Crossing ALF, 3890 Woodridge Drive the Villages, FL 32162: checks made out to Buffalo Crossing with note to go to Holiday Employee Fund in memory of Gloria P. Taglienti.