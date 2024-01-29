44 F
The Villages
Monday, January 29, 2024
Joan Patricia Annuzzi

By Staff Report

February 12, 1938 – January 26, 2024

Joan Patricia Annuzzi (nee Quaglietta), 85, of The Villages, FL, passed away on January 26, 2024. She was born on February of 1938, in Haledon, NJ.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Anthony Annuzzi, her parents, Michael Quaglietta and Josephine (nee Autieri) Quaglietta, as well as her eldest brother, Vincent, and sister, Elvira. Joan is survived by her daughter, Tina, and son-in-law, Ron.

In addition to her dedication and passion for politics, Joan enjoyed engaging in various hobbies such as crafts and gardening. She found great fulfillment in staying informed about current events. She will be missed by family and friends.



