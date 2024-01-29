Nancy Lee Hunt Helander arrived into this world August of 1941 with William Clay and Dorothy Pace as her parents. She was called home January 3rd, 2024 by her creator.

She was preceded in death by her husband William “Billy”, her sister; Kathi Jo; Parents and great grandparents. Survived by her daughter, Anita and her husband Rob, brother-in-law Jerry Ball, aunt Patty of Georgia, her dogs Kadie and Betty Boop; many others too numerous to mention.

Mom worked most of her life in Key Punch; administrative work. She created a bookkeeping business back in 1978 and continued until the day she passed. She became the BAREFOOT bookkeeper. Moving from Hollywood in 1972 to Fort Pierce, mom went to work at Armco steel plant as a temp. Once hired on, she stayed until the day she retired. During this time, she obtained an AA in bookkeeping accounting practices at LSCC; graduating in 1993 with honors. Mom worked in real estate, selling homes to the Houston transplants from the plant.

She enjoyed learning new things and was good at most things she tried. Mom loved to fish, canoe, kayak and garden – most anything to do with the outdoors. Our favorite thing was to camp at Lake Okeechobee prior to school starting. I hope she is in heaven catching all the big reds! Mom also worked with the Fruitland Park volunteer fire department explorers’ group to prepare young men and women for advancement.

Memorial services Saturday, February 3, 2024. Visitation begins at 11AM with the gathering at 10AM both at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida. Internment will take place at a later date.

Moms favorite color was red, so we ask people to wear red in her honor. Thanks to all who stood by and supported mom. She will be immensely missed. In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions in moms name to The Humane Society of Marion County located at 701 NW 14th Road, Ocala Florida, 34475.