Maylon A. Clark Sr.

1926 – 2024

Maylon A. Clark , 97, of The Villages, passed away on January 25,2024 in Summerfield, Fl.

Maylon was born in Zebulon N.C. to Hubert & Ellen Clark on October 15,1926. He was married to Dorothy Brady for 65 years. He worked as an insurance agent for State Farm for 40 years, was a Real Estate Broker and Investor. He was a veteran of World War II, served in the Navy and was awarded 9 medals. He was on the USS Brush destroyer and then a flagship: the Mount McKinley. He served for a total of 4 years after enlisting at the age of 17. He was very involved in his local church in Maryland where he was a deacon and adult bible teacher. He enjoyed working on his farm in Southern Md., fishing in the Patuxent River and taking his family out on his boat. He moved to Florida in 2003.

Maylon is preceded in death by his parents, siblings and his dear wife, Dorothy.

Maylon is survived by his son, Maylon A. Clark Jr.(Buddy) and daughter-in-law Debbie and his daughter Debra Ann Snelbaker and son-in-law Terry. Additionally, he had 6 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandson.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 am on Tuesday February 6, 2024. at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in The Villages. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Park in Ocala, Fl.

The family of Maylon wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Gentiva Hospice in Ocala and the Staff at Highpoint in Summerfield.