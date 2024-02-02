New retailer anticipates spring opening at Lady Lake Crossing

A new retailer is anticipating a spring opening at Lady Lake Crossing.

Five Below is busy making renovations to its new location at 486 North U.S. Hwy. 27/441, next to the Dollar Tree, which is next to Kohl’s.

It is taking over the former location of Tuesday Morning, which closed last year.

Five Below Inc. is an American chain of specialty discount stores that sells products that are less than $5, plus a small assortment of products from $6 to $25. Founded by Tom Vellios and David Schlessinger and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., the chain is aimed at tweens and teens.