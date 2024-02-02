59.7 F
The Villages
Friday, February 2, 2024
New retailer anticipates spring opening at Lady Lake Crossing

By Staff Report

A new retailer is anticipating a spring opening at Lady Lake Crossing.

Five Below is busy making renovations to its new location at 486 North U.S. Hwy. 27/441, next to the Dollar Tree, which is next to Kohl’s.

Five Below is moving into the former home of Tuesday Morning.

It is taking over the former location of Tuesday Morning, which closed last year.

Five Below Inc. is an American chain of specialty discount stores that sells products that are less than $5, plus a small assortment of products from $6 to $25. Founded by Tom Vellios and David Schlessinger and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa., the chain is aimed at tweens and teens.

