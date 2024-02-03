Bids sought for replacement of air conditioning system at SeaBreeze Rec Center

Bids are being sought for the replacement of the heating and air conditioning system at SeaBreeze Recreation Center.

A mandatory pre-bid conference for contractors is set for 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 5 in the parking lot of the recreation center. The bids will be due on Feb. 29.

The estimated start date for the project is late March.

The replacement of the heating and air conditioning system, which could cost up to $800,000, is being funded through the Project Wide Advisory Committee, which acts in an advisory capacity to the Sumter Landing Community Development District Board of Supervisors.