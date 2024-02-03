Pair nabbed at gate in The Villages had previously committed crime together

A man and a woman are facing felony charges as the result of a dramatic chase that ended at the Del Mar Gate in The Villages.

Alfred Junior Woods, 40, of Tavares, and Aundrea Lee Burress, 28, of Lake City, were taken into custody Friday morning after stop sticks were used to puncture the two front tires of their stolen green Kia Soul. Several units from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, including a helicopter, joined in the pursuit that began across the county line and ended at about 10 a.m. near Spanish Springs Town Square.

The car was reportedly stolen sometime Thursday from the Kohl’s store at Lady Lake Crossing. The stolen car was apparently taken to Marion County and was heading back to The Villages the following day during the pursuit.

Woods and Lee are both facing felony charges of fleeing to elude law enforcement and misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest. They were being held on $6,000 bond each at the Lake County Jail.

Burress and Woods each served three days in the Lake County Jail in January after stealing a drone from a Walmart in Clermont.

Woods was with another woman in March 2023 when they were arrested after attempting to cash a bogus check at a bank in Lady Lake.