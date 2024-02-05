Miami man with drugs arrested after crash on Florida Turnpike

A Miami man with drugs was arrested after a crash on the Florida Turnpike at Wildwood.

Charles Joseph Abreu Decca, 29, was involved in a crash at about 3 a.m. Sunday near Mile Marker 303, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During the investigation, Decca was found to be in possession of 15.9 grams of marijuana, .8 grams of crack cocaine and numerous pills for which he did not have a prescription. Smoking devices and two marijuana grinders were also found in his vehicle.

Decca was transported to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood for a medical evaluation.

After he was medically cleared, Decca was booked on numerous drug charges at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $13,500 bond.