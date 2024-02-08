Jerry Dean Purcell

July 11, 1935 – February 4, 2024

Jerry Dean Purcell, of Oxford, was ushered into the presence of his Lord and Savior on February 4, 2024.

He was born on July 11, 1935 in Webster, Florida to Harvey and Pearl Purcell. He was one of eight children. Jerry was married to the love of his life Lynelle for 65 years. Together they were charter members and instrumental in the establishment of Victory Baptist Church in Ocoee, Florida where Jerry was ordained as a Deacon and served in the music ministry for more than 20 years.

Jerry was a proud United States Army Veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Florida Power Corporation in Altamonte Springs for more than 30 years beginning as a groundman and finishing his career as a general line foreman before retiring at age 58. Upon retirement he & Lynelle and their son Shawn returned to Sumter County where they have resided since. Jerry took up the hobby and learned the art of growing sugar cane. What began as a hobby developed into a passion as Jerry’s “Oxford Gold” was some of the finest cane syrup you ever tasted.

Jerry and Lynelle were actively involved in Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Oxford. He loved his family, fishing and his Lord. He always wanted to tell people how they could know Jesus as their Savior and would always go on to John 3. One of his favorite things to do was float down Rainbow River in Dunnellon which he was able to do one final time just last year with his great grandsons!

Jerry is survived by his daughter: Wanda Crittenden and her husband Bill of Panama City, FL; a son: Shawn Purcell of Oxford, FL; two grandsons: Heath Crittenden and his wife Amber of Brooksville, FL and Bret Crittenden and his wife Lauren of Southern Pines, NC; four great-grandsons: Tristan Crittenden, Caden Crittenden and Jace Crittenden all of Brooksville, FL and Jarrett Crittenden of Southern Pines, NC; one sister: Merriam Purcell of Glennville, GA and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Jerry is preceded in death by his wife Lynelle Purcell; parents, Harvey and Pearl Purcell; two brothers, Harvey Purcell, Jr. and George Purcell, four sisters, Levada Bell, Geneva Hamilton, Joyce Blizzard and Becky Maddox.

A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 8, 2024 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM at Banks, Page-Theus Funeral Chapel, Wildwood, Florida. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 11:00AM at Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church with Reverend Jerry Miller Officiating. Burial will follow at Nichols Cemetery, Oxford, Florida.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church at 91 West County Road 466 Oxford, FL 34484 in Jerry’s loving memory.