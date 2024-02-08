Susa’n Rae Page

March 8, 1945 – January 20, 2024

Susa’n R. Page passed away on Saturday, January 20th, 2024 at her home in The Villages, Florida. She was born in Palatka, Florida on March 8th, 1945 to C. F. Page Sr. and Thelma L. Page.

Susa’n is preceded in death by her Life Partner Debbie George; Parents C. F. Page Sr. and Thelma L. Page; and Brother C. F. Page Jr.

On November 11th of 1963, Susa’n moved to Atlanta, GA. She came to Atlanta with $63.00 in her pocket and 2 small cardboard boxes tied up with twine and a suitcase purchased from a 5 & 10 cents store in Waycross, GA. She had a job with the old Southern Bell company, and they put trainees up in a place called The Churches Home of Women, across from WAGATV at the corner of West Peachtree and 11th Street in Atlanta. After training for 4 days, she was advised that she would have to work split shifts once trained. She thought about that and said to herself, don’t think so. Liberty Mutual just happened to have an ad in the paper for a policy typist. Their office was 5 blocks away. Susa’n went over to Liberty Mutual, took a test and physical and thus began her insurance career. While she never got a college degree, she did very well for herself in her career. When she originally retired in 2009, she became bored after several months and ended up going to work for a friend of hers on a part-time basis. She worked 3 different places part-time and retired for good in May of 2013 from AmWins. Susa’n spend 50-plus years in the insurance industry working for various companies and insurance agencies and was well respected in her field.

Susa’n was an avid bowler in her prime, loved travel, reading, and especially going to casinos. She was known as “Big Money” and proudly wore her custom “Big Money” shirt whenever she went to a casino. She moved to Florida in 2016 and could be found volunteering at a local assisted living facility.

She is survived by family members of her late Life Partner Debbie George; nieces and nephews on her brother’s side and her brother’s wife, Kay Beck Page; and many close friends and former colleagues in both Florida and Georgia; and her loving dog, Lulu.

Her remains will be cremated and placed next to the remains of her partner Debbie in a Columbarium at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA.

A small, private Celebration of Life will be held in Florida on March 8th, 2024 on what would have been her 79th birthday.

A service and reception will be held at the time of Susa’n’s remains being placed next to Debbie’s remains at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Stockbridge, GA. A date to be forthcoming.