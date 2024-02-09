Courtyard villa owner’s putting green plan hits a snag

A courtyard villa owner’s plan for a putting green has hit a snag.

Linda Giardino who lives at 1214 Santa Cruz Drive in the Del Canto Villas in the Village of Santiago appeared Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors during their meeting at Savannah Center.

Giardino went before the Architectural Review Committee in December and received approval for her backyard renovation which includes a four-hole putting green with artificial turf and a hot tub. The project is being handled by Village Palms.

In January, Giardino got a visit from Community Standards and was informed that her project was not in compliance.

During Friday’s meeting, Community Standards said the problem is that the planned putting green is too close to the property line.

“They are now wanting to put artificial turf in the easement,” said Matt Armstrong, director of Resident Services.

Giardino said she believed that her project was in compliance with the Architectural Review Manual adopted by CDD 2.

District officials agreed to review the matter and bring it back before the CDD 2 board next month.