Daniel Vincent Sapochetti was born January 28, 1943 in Boston, Massachusetts to Vincenzo Giuseppe Sapochetti and Vencenza Sapochetti. He died on October 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

He spent his youth in Watertown, MA and attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He distinguished himself as an outstanding trumpeter. However, his education at the NEC was interrupted by the Vietnam War when he became a musician with the Official United States Navy Band in Washington D.C. For two years, Dan was their featured trumpet soloist while touring throughout the United States and Canada.

His musical career has been extensive and varied. He performed with the Syracuse Symphony for thirty-three years and taught for thirty-seven years at Syracuse University. Dan’s anticipated retirement was cut short when he moved to The Villages. Pasquale Valerio, conductor of the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra, quickly “unretired” him and extended his career for another thirteen seasons.

When not on stage, Dan pitched a mean softball on the mound in The Villages, with the Syracuse Symphony team and also with the Syracuse Cyclones. Dan and Beverley made new friends as they traveled up and down the East Coast. Dan was also a carver of magnificent wooden fish, and cooked glorious Italian meals together with Beverley for his fortunate family and friends. Often, who was the executive chef and who was the sous chef was hotly contested.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-eight years, Beverley Bailey Sapochetti, his two sons Vincent and Daniel (Cindy) Sapochetti and their three much loved grandchildren, Lauren, Collin and Julia. Other cherished family members include his brother-in-law Philip Bailey (Elaine), sister-in-law Patricia Blanchette (Thomas) and his cousins Carol Nappa, Elaine Sapochetti, Diane Sapochetti and Corinne Sapochetti.

Dan will be missed tremendously by his family, friends and the entire musical community. A celebration of life will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra or the Syracuse Symphoria.