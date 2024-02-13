61.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
type here...

Daniel Vincent Sapochetti

By Staff Report
Daniel Vincent Sapochetti
Daniel Vincent Sapochetti

Daniel Vincent Sapochetti was born January 28, 1943 in Boston, Massachusetts to Vincenzo Giuseppe Sapochetti and Vencenza Sapochetti. He died on October 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family.

He spent his youth in Watertown, MA and attended the New England Conservatory of Music in Boston. He distinguished himself as an outstanding trumpeter. However, his education at the NEC was interrupted by the Vietnam War when he became a musician with the Official United States Navy Band in Washington D.C. For two years, Dan was their featured trumpet soloist while touring throughout the United States and Canada.

His musical career has been extensive and varied. He performed with the Syracuse Symphony for thirty-three years and taught for thirty-seven years at Syracuse University. Dan’s anticipated retirement was cut short when he moved to The Villages. Pasquale Valerio, conductor of the Villages Philharmonic Orchestra, quickly “unretired” him and extended his career for another thirteen seasons.

When not on stage, Dan pitched a mean softball on the mound in The Villages, with the Syracuse Symphony team and also with the Syracuse Cyclones. Dan and Beverley made new friends as they traveled up and down the East Coast. Dan was also a carver of magnificent wooden fish, and cooked glorious Italian meals together with Beverley for his fortunate family and friends. Often, who was the executive chef and who was the sous chef was hotly contested.

Dan is survived by his beloved wife of fifty-eight years, Beverley Bailey Sapochetti, his two sons Vincent and Daniel (Cindy) Sapochetti and their three much loved grandchildren, Lauren, Collin and Julia. Other cherished family members include his brother-in-law Philip Bailey (Elaine), sister-in-law Patricia Blanchette (Thomas) and his cousins Carol Nappa, Elaine Sapochetti, Diane Sapochetti and Corinne Sapochetti.

Dan will be missed tremendously by his family, friends and the entire musical community. A celebration of life will be announced in the future. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be sent to The Villages Philharmonic Orchestra or the Syracuse Symphoria.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Junk car is one of many problems with abandoned home

A Village of Palo Alto resident says the junk car in the driveway is the tip of the iceberg at a an abandoned home in The Villages.

Growth is out of control in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments that growth is out of control in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Community Watch doesn’t even notice abandoned home

A Village of Belvedere resident would like to know why Community Watch drives right by an abandoned home in her neighborhood and does not report it.

I applaud Kim Ruppert!

A Villa Berea resident has praise for Kim Ruppert who was accused of being a “troll” for reporting her neighbor’s refusal to pick up pet waste.

Who was the real Karen at Olive Garden?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester offers his opinion on the Karen situation at the Olive Garden in The Villages.

Photos