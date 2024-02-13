Redsauce orders more sneeze guards after cited for health code violation

Redsauce restaurant has put in an order for more sneeze guards after being cited for a high-priority health code violation.

An inspector paid a visit to the restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday and found that the self-service salad bar/buffet lacked “adequate sneeze guards or other protection from contamination,” according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

In addition, the inspector found there were multiple dishes of fruits, salads, breads and chafing dishes with food which was not protected with sneeze guards.

The restaurant’s management assembled sneeze guards for the omelette and dessert stations. The restaurant was granted more time to come into compliance for the other stations, indicating that “sneeze guards have been ordered.”

The state health code requires that “food on display shall be protected from contamination by the use of packaging; counter, service line, or salad bar food guards; display cases; or other effective means.”

In November, an inspector visited Redsauce and found a serious plumbing problem and “objectionable odors.” A urinal had been kicked off the wall in the men’s restroom.