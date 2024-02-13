64.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, February 13, 2024
type here...

Redsauce orders more sneeze guards after cited for health code violation

By Staff Report

Redsauce restaurant has put in an order for more sneeze guards after being cited for a high-priority health code violation.

An inspector paid a visit to the restaurant on Super Bowl Sunday and found that the self-service salad bar/buffet lacked “adequate sneeze guards or other protection from contamination,” according to a report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation.

In addition, the inspector found there were multiple dishes of fruits, salads, breads and chafing dishes with food which was not protected with sneeze guards.

The restaurant’s management assembled sneeze guards for the omelette and dessert stations. The restaurant was granted more time to come into compliance for the other stations, indicating that “sneeze guards have been ordered.”

The state health code requires that “food on display shall be protected from contamination by the use of packaging; counter, service line, or salad bar food guards; display cases; or other effective means.”

In November, an inspector visited Redsauce and found a serious plumbing problem and “objectionable odors.” A urinal had been kicked off the wall in the men’s restroom.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Junk car is one of many problems with abandoned home

A Village of Palo Alto resident says the junk car in the driveway is the tip of the iceberg at a an abandoned home in The Villages.

Growth is out of control in The Villages

An Ocala resident comments that growth is out of control in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Community Watch doesn’t even notice abandoned home

A Village of Belvedere resident would like to know why Community Watch drives right by an abandoned home in her neighborhood and does not report it.

I applaud Kim Ruppert!

A Villa Berea resident has praise for Kim Ruppert who was accused of being a “troll” for reporting her neighbor’s refusal to pick up pet waste.

Who was the real Karen at Olive Garden?

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester offers his opinion on the Karen situation at the Olive Garden in The Villages.

Photos