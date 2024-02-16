James Brumbaugh

12/21/1954 – 2/1/2024

James “Jim” Ray Brumbaugh, 69, of Lady Lake, FL, formerly of Indianapolis, IN, passed away at his home on February 1st, 2024. His death was sudden and unexpected and his loved ones deeply mourn his untimely loss. He is and will continue to be thoroughly missed.

Jim was born on December 21, 1954 in Indianapolis, IN to the late Calvin Jennings Brumbaugh Sr. and the late Joan Ida Brumbaugh, née Heilman. The younger of two sons, Jim is survived by his brother Calvin Jennings Brumbaugh, Jr. and his wife Deborah Brumbaugh of Maple Grove, MN. Jim is also survived by his former wife Katherine Brumbaugh of Indianapolis, daughter Amelia Brumbaugh of Anderson, IN; daughter Mary Brumbaugh of Zionsville, IN; son Scott Brumbaugh of English, IN; and step-daughter Margaret Gill of Indianapolis, IN. Jim is also survived by nieces Stacey Brumbaugh-Johnson and Jennifer Amatya, nephew Keith Brumbaugh, son-in-law John Wadas, and grandchildren Finn Brumbaugh, Jamilla Jallad, Gabriel Jallad, Madeline Gill, Bella Gill, Bowen Bigger, Alice Brumbaugh-Wadas, and Geroge Brumbaugh-Wadas.

Jim graduated from John Marshall High School in Indianapolis in 1973 and spent the bulk of his working years up to retirement at Allison Transmissions in Indianapolis. He had resided in The Villages in Lady Lake, FL for the last several years. Jim was, among many things, an avid and accomplished cyclist, an animal enthusiast, and a rising model airplane pilot. Jim was also a talented, heartfelt musician, whose fingers frequently plucked and strummed his mandolin.

As such, at Jim’s request for a festive memorial occasion, his family will be hosting a Celebration of Life on Sunday, March 3rd at the Rathskeller Restaurant in Indianapolis IN, complete with live bluegrass music. Interested parties are asked to email JimBrumbaughCOL@gmail.com for event specifics and to help get the venue an accurate guest count.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s name may be directed to any favorite charities that assist the homeless or to a local humane society.