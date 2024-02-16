V. Paul Smith

July 27, 1940 – February 10, 2024

Vincent Paul Smith was born July 27, 1940 in Troy, NY. He is the son of the late Joseph A. Smith and Winifred Cummings Smith. He was predeceased by four siblings: Joseph A. Smith, Jr. (Dorothy), Anne Teresa Tibbitts (Edward), Marie Celeste Bradford (George) and James Frances Smith (Mary). Paul lived since 2006 in The Villages, FL and previously lived in Clifton Park, Malta and Saratoga Springs, NY.

He is survived by his wife Mary Jane Eddy-Smith, originally of Albany, NY and Rutland, VT; and two children from a previous marriage: Michael Joseph Smith of Saratoga Springs, NY and

Barbara Ann Scott (Stewart) Of New York, NY and her three sons, Stewart Melvin, IV, Traxler Vincent and Thaddeus Joseph. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Paul was a graduate of Catholic Central High School of Troy, NY and Fordham University of New York, NY. He graduated from Fordham with a bachelor of science degree, majoring in psychology and minors in both science and philosophy. At Fordham he was photo editor of the student newspaper and co-editor of the yearbook in his graduation year.

He served in the U.S. Army & the New York National Guard (1st Brigade HQ, 27th Armored Division), receiving an honorable discharge as sergeant in 1969. Paul worked for nearly 30 years in the government of New York State, in the field of human resources, public relations and management. His last position was as deputy director of the NYS Office of Advocate for the Disabled, an agency in the governor’s office. In that capacity he was also an advisor to federal agencies: the President’s Committee on Employment of People with Disabilities (appointed by President George H.W Bush) and the National Council on Disability. He was also chairman of the National Association of Governors Committees on Employment of People with Disabilities.

Upon retiring from the NYS government, Paul began a second career in real estate with Blackman & DeStefano Real Estate in New York’s Albany-Saratoga region. In his 10-year Realtor career, he rose to the level of broker, partner and manager of the firm’s Saratoga Springs office, retiring in 2002.

In his community work, Paul was a past president of the Saratoga County Association for Retarded Citizens and co-founder and president of Unlimited Potential, Inc. a non-profit agency created for job training and placement of individuals with disabilities, based in Saratoga Springs, N. Y. He was also a member of the town of Malta Planning Board and the Malta Republican Committee.

His interests included photography, railroad history, genealogy, travel and golf.