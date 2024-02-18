53.2 F
Sunday, February 18, 2024
By Staff Report
Kimberly Ann Edmisten
December 27, 1960 – February 10, 2024

After a long battle of ovarian cancer, Kimberly Ann (Shroyer) Edmisten, of The Villages, went to be with Jesus on February 10th 2024 at the Cornerstone Hospice.

She is survived by her beloved Mother Barbara Shroyer, Sister: Julia (Jason) Wenrick, Brother: Scott Shroyer, Nephews: Justin (Laura) Shroyer, Steven (Erica) Shroyer, Nick and Rhett Shroyer, Jacob (Sydney) Wenrick, Noah (Samantha) Wenrick, Raegan Wenrick, Many loving cousins that gave her great support through her journey, friends and her partner Jim King. Proceeded in death by her Father Dean Shroyer, other family members and her fur baby “Molly”.

Kimberly, graduate of Troy High School and the University of Cincinnati. Kimberly was a self-employed insurance agent, hard worker and took much pride in her career. Kimberly Loved the Lord with all her heart and expressed that with everyone. Kimberly’s hobbies included bike riding, taking walks, dancing, listening to music and traveling.

There will be no services. Please send all donations to the Cornerstone Hospice @ 601 Mariposa Way, The Villages Fl 32162.

The Family wishes to express special gratitude for the kindness and care of the hospice staff.

