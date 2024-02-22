Mourning the loss of a true hero

Officer down, officer down in Marion County. Taken by ambulance to the University of Florida veterinary hospital for treatment, but three days later Leo lost the fight.

It is the death of an officer in the line of duty.

K-9 Leo did his job and made the ultimate sacrifice for his handler K-9 Corporal Justin Tortora.

Bred for police work, but the public is ignorant of the time and money invested in a K-9. Leo had just completed his training in 2021 and had his entire life to serve the people of Marion County.

Leo’s sacrifice saved the life of his handler, who I am sure is consumed with grief. The team trains relentlessly to be able to perform their duties as one team.

I am outraged and saddened as the entire public should be that Leo has succumbed to the injuries sustained during a domestic altercation.

To you Corporal Justin Tortora, my husband and I have had German Shepherds for 49 years. We know the level of love, sacrifice, dedication that go into each day with your trusted partner. We extend our heartfelt sympathy for this great loss.

Leo did what he was trained to do, and we are blessed that you are still here. We hope you can team up with another canine and have a longer-go-at service. He should go with full honors.

Thank you for serving as a police officer, we are so sorry for your loss.

Nancy Jordan Blackmore is a resident of the Village of Caroline.