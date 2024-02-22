61.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, February 22, 2024
Sumter County issues advisory as internet and phone customer experience service issues

By Staff Report

Many AT&T customers and even some Verizon and T-Mobile users have experienced cell phone, internet and even landline phone service interruptions today. A concern has been those that might need to call 9-1-1 but cannot due to the service issues. At this point, the Sumter County 9-1-1 service for fire and EMS and Sheriff’s Office have not experienced any issues.

Sumter County recommends calling 9-1-1 for an emergency as one normally would. If you cannot get through by dialing 9-1-1, then try texting to 9-1-1. If neither works, try calling the non-emergency number for Sumter County at 352-569-1011 or for the Sumter County Sheriff at 352-793-2621.

AT&T also recommends trying wi-fi calling until service is restored if other venues fail.

