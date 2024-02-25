James G. Oplinger

June 06, 1936 – February 20, 2024

James G. Oplinger, age 87, was born and raised in Northampton, PA. He excelled in athletics at Northampton Area High School where he graduated in 1954 having earned Varsity letters in Football, Baseball and Basketball. He graduated from East Stroudsburg State College, PA in 1958. Upon graduating he signed a professional baseball contract with the St. Louis Cardinals organization and pitched from 1958-1961 then returned to teach and coach football and baseball at Northampton Area High School from 1961-1974 earning numerous league championships. Throughout these years he relished his role as coach and mentor for many of his student athletes, assisting some of them to obtain athletic scholarships as a means to a firm foundation in their lives.

In 1974 he accepted an offer to start up the Football program at Wallenpaupack Area High School, Poconos, PA and went on to successfully establish that program. He later served as Wallenpaupack’s first Athletic Director from 1983 until his retirement from teaching in 1996.

He enjoyed several years living in a golf community in Cherokee Village, AR then relocated to The Villages in Florida in 2009 to enjoy the warm weather and endless rounds of golf. Jim was proud of his 2 “hole in ones” in his golf career. He also enjoyed taking cross-country trips on his Honda Goldwing motorcycle and enjoyed life with his four Jack Russell Terriers over the years.

Together with his former wife Patricia they raised four children: Carol Jane Barrett, Nancy DeJesus, Sandra Walter and James R. Oplinger. Jim also enjoyed his 5 grandchildren: Elizabeth Barrett, Todd Walter, Courtney Walter, Connor Oplinger and Carson Oplinger. He has two great granddaughters: Madeline and Sophia. Jim is survived by his daughter, Nancy DeJesus and his son, James R. Oplinger. He is also survived by his sister Constance Jones and brothers Willard S. Oplinger, Jr. and Robert Oplinger as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim will always be remembered as the man and the coach who expected the very best from his players, for his uncompromised standards of excellence, and for his “no excuses” style of coaching and leadership which led to many successes throughout his life and the lives of others whom he influenced. He was extremely generous to his family and friends.

Jim was also honored to be inducted into 5 Athletic Halls of Fame: Blue Mountain League Hall of Fame (Induction 1984), East Stroudsburg State College, 1954 Football Team (Induction 1997), East Stroudsburg State College, Individual achievements in Football, Baseball and Swimming (Induction 1997), Northampton Area High School Athletic Hall of Fame, General Athletics (Induction 2007), Lehigh Valley Athletic Hall of Fame, General Athletics (Induction 2013).

He and his young family attended Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Northampton, PA for many years. He later attended Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, Florida. Jim was a lifelong Christian who knew God, Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit and fostered these relationships with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He had many valued friends throughout his life in the Lehigh Valley, Cherokee Village and finally in The Villages. He enjoyed years of happiness in The Villages with his companion Casey.

A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, March 11th, 2024 at 10:30am at Hope Lutheran Church, Avenida Los Angelos, The Villages, FL.