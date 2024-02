To the Editor:

I hate to harp on this subject, but I played Redfish Run on Wednesday with our normal 16 players. I’m here 11 years and it is an embarrassment on the condition of the greens, no grass all dirt.

My question is how is it possible for it in such shape? Whoever is responsible for allowing this to happen I hope was fired. This course should not be open. Mr. Schwartz is rolling over in his grave.

Steven Benuss

Village of Pinellas