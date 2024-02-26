54.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, February 27, 2024
Second suspect tracked down in heist at Walmart in The Villages

By Staff Report
Austin Allen Ford
Kebram Followell
A second suspect has been tracked down in a skip scanning heist at a Walmart in The Villages.

Kebram Followell, 30, of Fruitland Park, was taken into custody Friday at the Circle K on U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had been sought in connection with a Jan. 25 theft at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages.

Another suspect, 25-year-old Austin Ford of Lady Lake, had been arrested earlier in the week in connection with the Jan. 25 incident.

Ford and Followell had entered the store that day and took merchandise to a self-checkout aisle. They used the technique known as skip scanning, in which a lower priced item is scanned rather than a higher priced item. The stolen merchandise totaled $81.28 and included smoked sausage, seasoned friesa and toilet paper.

The sheriff’s office had posted information about the crime on its Facebook page, leading to several tips from the public. Surveillance images helped confirm that Ford was a suspect after Ford’s black GMC was also caught on store surveillance.

Followell was booked on a charge of theft at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $100 bond.

In 2015, Followell was arrested in a raid that turned up a significant amount of drugs and guns.

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Is this the best we’ve got?

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor looks at the leading presidential candidates and wonders if this is the best America has to offer.

Very slow hot water in Village of Monarch Grove

A Village of Monarch Grove resident is worried about getting hot water for his shower. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Mark Morse and family have ruined their grandfather’s and father’s plan

A Village of Poinciana resident contends that Mark Morse and family have ruined their grandfather’s and father’s plan. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Blaming El Nino? You have to be kidding!

A Village of Pine Hills resident could hardly believe what he read when golf officials blamed El Nino for the poor course conditions in The Villages. Read his response in a Letter to the Editor.

Morse family should be ashamed of condition of golf courses

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says the Morse family should be ashamed over the condition of golf courses in The Villages.

