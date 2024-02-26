Second suspect tracked down in heist at Walmart in The Villages

A second suspect has been tracked down in a skip scanning heist at a Walmart in The Villages.

Kebram Followell, 30, of Fruitland Park, was taken into custody Friday at the Circle K on U.S. 301 in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He had been sought in connection with a Jan. 25 theft at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza in The Villages.

Another suspect, 25-year-old Austin Ford of Lady Lake, had been arrested earlier in the week in connection with the Jan. 25 incident.

Ford and Followell had entered the store that day and took merchandise to a self-checkout aisle. They used the technique known as skip scanning, in which a lower priced item is scanned rather than a higher priced item. The stolen merchandise totaled $81.28 and included smoked sausage, seasoned friesa and toilet paper.

The sheriff’s office had posted information about the crime on its Facebook page, leading to several tips from the public. Surveillance images helped confirm that Ford was a suspect after Ford’s black GMC was also caught on store surveillance.

Followell was booked on a charge of theft at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $100 bond.

In 2015, Followell was arrested in a raid that turned up a significant amount of drugs and guns.