Facebook tip leads to arrest of suspected skip scanner at Walmart

Deputies have apprehended a suspected skip scanner at a Walmart store in The Villages.

Austin Allen Ford, 25, of Lady Lake, was driving a black 2000 GMC when he was pulled over Monday near Trailwinds Village in Wildwood. During the traffic stop, it was determined that Ford was wanted in connection with a Jan. 25 theft case at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza.

Ford and a second person had entered the store that day and took merchandise to a self-checkout aisle. The used the technique known as skip scanning, in which a lower priced item is scanned rather than a higher priced item. The stolen merchandise totaled $81.28 and included smoked sausage, season fries, and toilet paper.

The sheriff’s office had posted information about the crime on its Facebook page, leading to several tips from the public. Surveillance images helped confirm that Ford was the suspect. Ford’s black GMC was also caught on store surveillance.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.