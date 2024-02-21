67.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 21, 2024
type here...

Facebook tip leads to arrest of suspected skip scanner at Walmart

By Staff Report
Austin Allen Ford
Austin Allen Ford

Deputies have apprehended a suspected skip scanner at a Walmart store in The Villages.

Austin Allen Ford, 25, of Lady Lake, was driving a black 2000 GMC when he was pulled over Monday near Trailwinds Village in Wildwood. During the traffic stop, it was determined that Ford was wanted in connection with a Jan. 25 theft case at Walmart at Sarasota Plaza.

Ford and a second person had entered the store that day and took merchandise to a self-checkout aisle.  The used the technique known as skip scanning, in which a lower priced item is scanned rather than a higher priced item. The stolen merchandise totaled $81.28 and included smoked sausage, season fries, and toilet paper.

The sheriff’s office had posted information about the crime on its Facebook page, leading to several tips from the public. Surveillance images helped confirm that Ford was the suspect. Ford’s black GMC was also caught on store surveillance.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $150 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We shouldn’t all be punished for the actions of one person

A Village of Belvedere resident believes that too many Texas Hold’em players are being punished for the actions of one person. She is pleading with the Recreation Department to let the games continue.

It’s not just the executive courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager describes his embarrassment after taking a guest to play at Evans Prairie Championship Golf Course.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott’s hypocrisy

A Village of St. Charles resident warns of the hypocrisy of U.S. Sen. Rick Scott. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Handicapped residents of The Villages need games like poker

In a Letter to the Editor, a Hammock at Fenney resident contends that handicapped residents who can’t golf or play pickleball, need activities like poker.

Response to Mr. Dockham’s Letter to the Editor of Jan. 18

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a previous letter writer’s claims about the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Photos