Rotary’s Food & Fun Festival provides smiles and raises more than $12,000

By Staff Report

Penelope Trechton and 500 people came out to the Food & Fun Festival on Feb. 17 put on by the Evening Rotary Club of The Villages and Wildwood Parks and Recreation.

Penelope was all smiles holding a parrot that was mingling with the crowd.

Penelope Trechton with a parrot at the Food & Fun Festival in Wildwood.

All the vendors were moved inside the community building, due to rain that day.

“We really appreciated how the Rotarians made a bad weather situation still work for us,” said Dee Shubert, the Crazy Tupperware Lady. 

Mayor Ed Wolf loved last year’s celebration and could see “the Rotarians did a good job of upping the game with the big inflatables and books for the kids.”  

Mayor Ed Wolf and Evening Rotary President Kat Sizemore check out the vendors.

The Sumter Landing Lions did eye screening for 25 kids and five needed to be referred for a more thorough examination.

According to Roni Wood, Wildwood Police Community Outreach,  more than 50 people were fitted for free bicycle helmets and many more received important safety information.

Evening Rotary President Kat Sizemore reported that more than $12,000 was raised for a variety of local projects the club plans to implement during this next year.

For more information about the Evening Rotary Club of The Villages go to www.RotaryVillagesEvening.com.

