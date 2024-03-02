Eleven Sumter County residents graduate from Citizens Academy

Eleven Sumter County residents graduated from the Citizens Academy at this past week’s Sumter County Board of Commissioners meeting.

The newest graduates are Brenda and Paul Badura, Tom Brown, Kathleen Gowin, Nancy Hacker, Bob Murphy, Susan Paris, Gay Ratcliff-Seamens, Don and Nancy Smith, and Don Walker.

“Each of the managers represented their departments well, generally leaving an impression of competence,” said Don Smith. “Moving to the various sites was good, and the range of the presentations added variety.”

“My husband and I received a plethora of valuable information. We were presented and understood local civic government and how it works. We are encouraging all our friends to attend the Citizens Academy to become knowledgeable citizens of Sumter County,” said Dr. Brenda Badura, who attended the Academy with her husband, Paul.

One attendee noted she is applying some of the things she learned in her daily life. “I signed up for various things I learned about at the Academy, such as Smart911, a library card, various department newsletters, and I’m looking into the residential lockboxes for my house,” Susan Paris said. “I enjoyed it all. Very interesting hearing from all the departments and having them answer our questions. It was especially interesting to be given tours of various facilities. Everyone was enthusiastic about their department, which is great to see.”

“I would encourage all county citizens to attend. Don’t complain if you don’t know how things are being run,” said Don Walker.

The Citizens Academy consists of five half-day sessions in which residents learn about the different departments and agencies. The Academy includes tours of various facilities around the county, such as Public Works, Animal Services, and the 911 call center.

The Citizens Academy is offered four times a year. The Spring Citizens Academy already has a waiting list. If you would like to attend the next available program, register at https://www.sumtercountyfl.gov/citizensacademy.