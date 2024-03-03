Deborah T. Clough, 86, of Naples, FL, and a former resident of The Villages, FL, and Manchester By the Sea, MA died on Sunday, February 25, 2024.

Deborah was born on February 4, 1938, in New York City, NY a daughter of the late Vincent A. and Deborah (Mann) Theisen. She had been a resident of Naples for the past 6 years coming from The Villages where she had resided for 15 years prior to moving to Naples.

She was a graduate of Brown University in Providence, RI where she earned her Bachelor’s degree. After college, she began her career as a legal assistant with the law firm of Foley and Hoag in Boston, MA. She retired after 30 years with the law firm.

Deborah was an avid tennis player and instructor. She taught privately in the Northshore area of Boston. She was also a very talented golfer.

She is survived by her three children, Pamela Kiernan and her husband, Peter of Bonita Springs, FL, David Clough and his wife, Jenna of Northport, FL, and Kristin Wendt of The Villages, FL; and 11 grandchildren, Kyle, Carly, and Hannah Kiernan and Robert, Melanie, Catherine, Margot, Lily, Olivia, Tessa, and William Clough. She is also survived by her two sisters, Barbara T. McGonagle of Bonita Springs, FL, and Pamela T. Morss of Gloucester, MA.

Private services will be held by the family.

The family would like to thank the staff at Terracina Grand for all the exceptional care provided to Deborah and Avow Hospice for their care in her final days.