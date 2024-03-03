My Pillow founder tells Villagers ‘God is working through President Trump’

The founder of My Pillow attracted a huge crowd to an event Sunday evening in The Villages.

Mike Lindell was smiling from ear to ear as he posed for photo after photo with fans who gathered to hear him speak at Lake Miona Recreation Center. The event was hosted by The Villages MAGA Club.

Lindell was on hand to sign copies of his new book, “What are the odds?”

Lindell has been a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump.

“God is working through President Trump!” Lindell told the crowd at the Lake Miona Recreation Center.

My Pillow is a pillow filled with pieces of shredded foam that interlock. Lindell formed the company in 2004 and grew the small business into a Minnesota manufacturing breakout success thanks largely to his powerful personality.