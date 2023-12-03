70.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, December 3, 2023
type here...

The Villages MAGA Club welcomes controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

By Jordyn Pennington

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was greeted with enthusiastic applause Sunday when she addressed a full crowd at a book signing with The Villages MAGA Club. 

The VMC is a political action committee whose goal is to support former President Donald Trump and his agenda, candidates and policies. The group has organized similar rallies with speakers meant to promote Trump’s bid for presidency in the 2024 election, including Judge Jeanine Pierro and Donald Trump, Jr., earlier this year. 

About 280 members of the club and beyond came to meet Greene at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. During her speech, Greene recounted details of her book, titled MTG, which included her story leading up to running for Congress, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and alleged corruption in Washington D.C.  

Tom Jamieson introduces Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to the MAGA Club
Thomas Jamieson introduces Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene to the MAGA Club.

One of her points revolved around claiming Republicans in D.C. do not stop Democrats from “weaponizing the most powerful, terrifying organizations in the world,” meaning the federal government, the Department of Justice and the FBI. 

“Instead of keeping the constitution locked up in some box and not even pulling it out, let’s pull that baby out and pull the power with it to stop these Democrats,” Greene said. 

The Congresswoman ended her presentation by urging the audience to turn this around by getting Trump back in office. She recommended they do this by never losing hope, calling local government offices and urging family and friends to vote Republican down the ballot. 

Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses the MAGA Club
Marjorie Taylor Greene addresses the MAGA Club.

“We can fix it when Republicans get into action, pick up the Constitution and use it for what it’s meant for: to stop a tyrannical government,” Greene said. 

After taking a selfie with a sea of smiling faces, Greene answered a few questions, one of which confirmed her plans to move forward with trying to impeach President Joe Biden, and left the stage. 

Among those rooting for Greene was Angie Rizzo, a Village of DeLuna resident who joined the VMC about a month ago. She described herself as a supporter of Greene who admired her attitude. Like Greene, she believed that Trump should be back in office, an opinion evident by the Trump 2024 memorabilia on her golf cart, house, clothes and dog, Oscar. 

“We’re living the American dream when Trump is president,” Rizzo said after the event. 

Congressman Daniel Webster was in the audience at the MAGA Club meeting
Congressman Daniel Webster was in the audience at the MAGA Club meeting.

Other notable attendees included Congressman Daniel Webster, who has worked with Greene on bills in the past and endorsed Trump, and Irving Locker, a 99-year-old World War II veteran who was honored by Trump in 2019. 

The success of the club event comes just after leaders Thomas and Valerie Jamieson filed a libel suit against Robert Rivernider, a leader of the Villagers for Trump club who accused them of “money laundering” in his online newsletter.

“This is who we are, not just what we do,” Valerie said regarding her and husband’s work with the club.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We need Trump to straighten out the mess Biden has created

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says we need former President Trump to be re-elected to straighten out the mess Biden has created.

Can Villagers hang on to homes with skyrocketing cost of insurance?

A Village of Belvedere resident wonders if Villagers can hang on with the skyrocketing cost of insurance. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Cell doors closing around Donald Trump

A Village of Osceola Hills resident offers an update on the legal cases against former President Trump and wonders if he is already hearing the cell doors closing around him.

Why is there such blind support for Donald Trump?

A Village of Sanibel resident writes that he does not understand the blind support for Donald Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Most of the e-bike riders are pedaling

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hawkins resident contends that most of the e-bike riders are pedaling.

Photos