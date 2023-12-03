The Villages MAGA Club welcomes controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was greeted with enthusiastic applause Sunday when she addressed a full crowd at a book signing with The Villages MAGA Club.

The VMC is a political action committee whose goal is to support former President Donald Trump and his agenda, candidates and policies. The group has organized similar rallies with speakers meant to promote Trump’s bid for presidency in the 2024 election, including Judge Jeanine Pierro and Donald Trump, Jr., earlier this year.

About 280 members of the club and beyond came to meet Greene at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. During her speech, Greene recounted details of her book, titled MTG, which included her story leading up to running for Congress, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, and alleged corruption in Washington D.C.

One of her points revolved around claiming Republicans in D.C. do not stop Democrats from “weaponizing the most powerful, terrifying organizations in the world,” meaning the federal government, the Department of Justice and the FBI.

“Instead of keeping the constitution locked up in some box and not even pulling it out, let’s pull that baby out and pull the power with it to stop these Democrats,” Greene said.

The Congresswoman ended her presentation by urging the audience to turn this around by getting Trump back in office. She recommended they do this by never losing hope, calling local government offices and urging family and friends to vote Republican down the ballot.

“We can fix it when Republicans get into action, pick up the Constitution and use it for what it’s meant for: to stop a tyrannical government,” Greene said.

After taking a selfie with a sea of smiling faces, Greene answered a few questions, one of which confirmed her plans to move forward with trying to impeach President Joe Biden, and left the stage.

Among those rooting for Greene was Angie Rizzo, a Village of DeLuna resident who joined the VMC about a month ago. She described herself as a supporter of Greene who admired her attitude. Like Greene, she believed that Trump should be back in office, an opinion evident by the Trump 2024 memorabilia on her golf cart, house, clothes and dog, Oscar.

“We’re living the American dream when Trump is president,” Rizzo said after the event.

Other notable attendees included Congressman Daniel Webster, who has worked with Greene on bills in the past and endorsed Trump, and Irving Locker, a 99-year-old World War II veteran who was honored by Trump in 2019.

The success of the club event comes just after leaders Thomas and Valerie Jamieson filed a libel suit against Robert Rivernider, a leader of the Villagers for Trump club who accused them of “money laundering” in his online newsletter.

“This is who we are, not just what we do,” Valerie said regarding her and husband’s work with the club.