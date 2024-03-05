Great horned owl sitting on eggs at Briarwood Executive Golf Course

This great horned owl was spotted sitting on her eggs in a nest at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
This great horned owl was spotted sitting on her eggs in a nest at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Ronnie Clark for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.