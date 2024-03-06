Protecting seniors’ access to medications and care for veterans

I recently co-sponsored H.R. 5526, the Seniors’ Access to Critical Medications Act of 2023 that would make permanent a waiver issued by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) during the COVID-19 public health emergency (PHE). This waiver allowed Medicare patients to receive critical medications by mail or allow caregivers and family members to obtain medications for them.

A priority of mine is delivering on our promises to seniors and ensuring that they have the care they need. I am committed to protecting Medicare, keeping our promises to seniors, and preserving retirement security for every generation.

Ensuring our Veterans the BEST Care

Serving veterans and ensuring they receive the care and benefits they earned is one of my top priorities. Last week, I co-sponsored H.R. 7434, the Better Examiner Standards and Transparency (BEST) for Veterans Act, which would ensure only licensed health care professionals conduct medical disability examinations (MDEs) on behalf of the VA.

We must ensure licensed health care professionals are conducting MDEs that will allow for more accurate and efficient disability ratings. If you’re a veteran or know one in my district who needs assistance with their VA benefits, please contact me.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.