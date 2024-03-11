68.2 F
The Villages
Monday, March 11, 2024
Grandson kicked out by grandmother found living at makeshift camp

By Staff Report
Alex Barrett
A grandson kicked out by his grandmother was arrested after lunging at a police officer.

Alex Michael Barrett, 25, was found at about 8:30 a.m. Friday living at a makeshift camp near Freedom Plaza, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Barrett, who was wanted on a warrant charging him with a probation violation, told a police officer he had been kicked out by his grandmother. However, he did not obey commands from an officer and attempted to walk away. Barrett lunged at the officer, taken to the ground and put into handcuffs.

Barrett has a long history of criminal activity, including a 2019 arrest near Lake Miona Recreation Center.

Barrett was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. Due to the probation violation, he was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

