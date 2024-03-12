79.6 F
Annexation of 24-acre pasture links development from 466 to Lake Ella Road

By Meta Minton

The annexation of 24 ares of pasture land will link the massive Hammock Oaks development from County Road 466 to Lake Ella Road.

The Lady Lake Planning and Zoning Board has approved the annexation of the 24 acres of pasture and a home located at 403 Lake Ella Road. The property is owned by 73-year-old David Caudill and his life estate. His wife Linda, a longtime teacher in Lake County, died in 2022. She loved raising horses on the property, according to her obituary.

Donkeys at the Caudill property pose by orange public notice signs posted by the Town of Lady Lake.

The Caudill property will be the site for 82 new single family homes, according to information presented Monday night to the planning and zoning board.

The Caudill property is located off Lake Ella Road.

The 24 acres will provide a vital link in the Hammock Oaks development being put together by Kolter Land, a company known for high-end development. Hammock Oaks is set to include a Walmart in the far northern corner at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road, town homes, market rate homes, age-restricted homes, a community development district and additional retail, including, quite possibly a restaurant.

The green outline shows the location of the 24-acre Caudill property.

Nearly 2,000 people will likely be living in the Hammock Oaks development by the time it is built out.

For a detailed look at the development, check out this link: Overall Plan Hammock Oaks

The 82 homes planned for the Caudill property are projected to add 12 elementary students, six middle school students and nine high school students to the Lake County School system. An addition of 240 seats at the Villages Elementary of Lady Lake is set to commence this summer, with an anticipated opening in fall of the 2025 school year.

Traffic remains a primary concern for those living near the massive new development, including Villagers whose homes back up to Cherry Lake Road.

Town leaders see the acquisition of the 24 acres as a positive for the flow of traffic.

The addition of an entrance on Lake Ella Road alleviates some traffic volume from both Cherry Lake Road, as well as Rolling Acres Road,” said Thad Carroll, director of growth management for the Town of Lady Lake.

The Lady Lake Commission will hear a first reading of the annexation of the property when commissioners meet at 6 p.m. April 1 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

