Joseph Vaccaro

April 2, 1937 – March 7, 2024

Joseph William Vaccaro, age 86, of Summerfield, Florida passed away on March 7, 2024 in Ocala, Florida at The Grace Davis Hall House. Joe was born in Rochester, New York to the late Joseph and Elizabeth (Krehling) Vaccaro on April 2, 1937.

After graduating high school, he went on to earn his Associates Degree, and worked as a Human Resources Director with Siemens, formerly Stromberg-Carlson in Rochester, NY, Tampa and Lake Mary, FL for over 40+ years. Additionally, Joe was a fireman with the Henrietta Volunteer Fire Department in Rochester, NY for a number of years before moving to Florida. He received several citations for his heroism.

He was Catholic by faith, and was a long time active resident of The Stonecrest Community for over 25+ years. He is fondly remembered for his “Smurf Tournaments”, amongst many other things. He was an avid golfer, enjoyed bowling, traveling and cruising. He loved taking TRIP$ to Biloxi to try his luck. Joe possessed a special talent in caring for his orchids and was a classic car enthusiast. His favorite drink was a vodka tonic.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Elizabeth; his loving wife of 59 years, Betty Vaccaro; brothers, Frank and Jerry Vaccaro; and son-in-law, Rob Westmiller.

Joe is survived by his daughter, Barbara Westmiller; son, Joe Vaccaro and his wife, Tina; five grandchildren; Shannon Coffelt and her husband, Chris, Lisa Westmiller-Johnson and her husband, Greg, Bryan Westmiller, Joseph Vaccaro and his wife, Angel and Tom Vaccaro along with seven great grandchildren; Hannah, Tyler, Emma, Carter Coffelt, Kendall Donaldson, Gideon and Reid Vaccaro.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the The Stonecrest Country Club Restaurant-Cheers on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 1-3 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Grace Davis Hall Hospice House of Ocala, FL.