Thomas Philo Bediant

June 28, 1959 – March 3, 2024

Thomas “Tom” Philo Bediant, 64, of Fruitland Park, passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2024, in Hospice care at E.W. & Lucille Cates House in Ocala, FL. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 28, 1959, to Earl Pierson Bediant and Carolyn June Bediant.

Tom moved with his family as a child in the early 70s from Ohio to South Florida. He worked at his father’s gas station at a young age and was always intrigued on tweaking things to make them go fast. From his bicycle and go cart early on and later to his street car and eventually his race car. His passion brought him numerous wins at Hialeah Speedway in the number 81. His favorite t-shirt even said shut up and race. Tom enjoyed life and talking about his life experiences as a tow truck driver, auto mechanic, race car driver and carpenter. He loved to make people laugh and was dedicated to his friends and family.

He is survived by his sisters, Christine Jordan of Louisville, KY and Nanette Poyner of Chandler AZ; nieces, Erica Jordan of Louisville, KY, Kelly and Valerie Cohn of Acworth, GA, Rachall Ledesma; great nieces, Brooke and Reagan Ledesma of Chandler, AZ; and nephew, Richard Poyner III of Chandler, AZ.