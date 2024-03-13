56.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, March 13, 2024
type here...

Thomas Philo Bediant

By Staff Report
Thomas Bediant
Thomas Bediant

Thomas Philo Bediant
June 28, 1959 – March 3, 2024

Thomas “Tom” Philo Bediant, 64, of Fruitland Park, passed away peacefully on March 3rd, 2024, in Hospice care at E.W. & Lucille Cates House in Ocala, FL. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on July 28, 1959, to Earl Pierson Bediant and Carolyn June Bediant.

Tom moved with his family as a child in the early 70s from Ohio to South Florida. He worked at his father’s gas station at a young age and was always intrigued on tweaking things to make them go fast. From his bicycle and go cart early on and later to his street car and eventually his race car. His passion brought him numerous wins at Hialeah Speedway in the number 81. His favorite t-shirt even said shut up and race. Tom enjoyed life and talking about his life experiences as a tow truck driver, auto mechanic, race car driver and carpenter. He loved to make people laugh and was dedicated to his friends and family.

He is survived by his sisters, Christine Jordan of Louisville, KY and Nanette Poyner of Chandler AZ; nieces, Erica Jordan of Louisville, KY, Kelly and Valerie Cohn of Acworth, GA, Rachall Ledesma; great nieces, Brooke and Reagan Ledesma of Chandler, AZ; and nephew, Richard Poyner III of Chandler, AZ.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Courses in need of more than band-aid and blind eye

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hadley resident contends that golf courses in The Villages are in need of more than a band-aid and a blind eye.

Homeowners in The Villages about to see $208 hike in fire district fees

A Village of Belvedere resident warns that homeowners in The Villages are about to see a $208 hike in fire district fees.

Stop complaining and start caring for golf courses

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident contends its time for residents to stop complaining and start caring for their golf courses.

Complaints about children in The Villages

A Summerfield resident has something to say to those resident of The Villages complaining about children living in their midsts. Read his Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis and complacent legislature have ignored Floridians’ insurance perils

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, who put on a brand new roof and still got canceled by her insurance company, blasts the lack of action by Gov. Ron DeSantis and his enabling super majority legislature.

Photos