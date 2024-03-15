86.6 F
The Villages
Friday, March 15, 2024
SWAT team moves in on kidnapping suspect holed up in The Villages

By David Towns

A SWAT team moved in on a kidnapping suspect holed up Friday evening in a home in The Villages.

James Savage was believed to be barricaded in a home on Belhaven Loop in the Village of Chatham when the SWAT team from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office aggressively closed in on him. Crowds of neighbors, who had been displaced from their homes, were watching the standoff which had continued for several hours.

The SWAT team moved in on the home in which James Savage had reportedly barricaded himself.
Marion County sheriff’s deputies blocked off access to the area.
The armored vehicle smashed through a window at the home.

Negotiators repeatedly asked Savage to walk out of the home. They were communicating with him by phone and shouting to him.

When he wouldn’t budge, an armored vehicle moved in and smashed a window.

James Savage

The Wildwood Police Department earlier in the day had issued a bulletin for Savage after he allegedly forced Marivel Dunn into a Mercedes and drove away from a home in the Village of Monarch Grove. They had been visiting another family.

Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer said Dunn did not want to leave with Savage and he grabbed her by the hair, pushed her to the ground and struck her several times in the face. Savage forced her into the Mercedes and fled the area. Parmer said Savage and Dunn apparently had a “long-time romantic relationship.”

The Mercedes was later found in the Marion County section of The Villages. It has been impounded.

Dunn was also found by Marion County sheriff’s deputies and she is said to be safe.

