VIDEO: Woman attacked, kidnapped in The Villages

Police have issued an urgent call for help from the public in the hunt for a woman who was attacked and kidnapped from a home in The Villages.

Marivel Dunn was forcefully taken Thursday night from a home at 6056 Hall Place in the Village of Monarch Grove.

The suspect is James Savage, who is believed to be driving a 2018 black Mercedes-Benz S series with Florida license plate number MNMBENZ.

Savage allegedly punched and pulled Dunn by her hair and forcefully slammed her into the ground before pushing her into the Mercedes, according to a bulletin issued by the Wildwood Police Department.

Video released by police shows the encounter in its entirety.

The Mercedes was last seen at 10:23 p.m. Thursday heading toward Marion County northbound on U.S. 301, passing County Road 102. Dunn was last seen wearing a white sundress and white sandals.

James Savage and Dunn have been in domestic relationship, living together at multiple unverified locations. Law enforcement has visited these possible unverified locations; however they are not currently living there. Both individuals have ties to Sumter County, Marion County and Palm Beach County.

The Wildwood Police Department is actively working with multiple agencies on this case. The Missing Endangered Persons Individuals Clearinghouse (MEPIC) has been notified and Dunn is considered missing and endangered at this time.

If you have any information regarding the location of Dunn and/or Savage, reach out to the Wildwood Police Department at (352) 330-1355.

If you see Marivel Dunn, James Savage, or a vehicle matching the description provided above, call 911 immediately.