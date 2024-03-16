It is with a heavy heart that the family of Robert N. R. Brooks (83), of the Villages, FL, announce his death on March 6, 2024.

Bob was a retired firefighter with the Baltimore County Fire Department. Bob is survived by his wife, Carol of 47 years, son Robert, daughter Laura and spouse Jim, 4 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Bob’s memorial service will be held at the Congregational Church, 15421 S. US Hwy 301, Summerfield, FL, Wednesday, April 10th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Infant & Toddler Pantry, c/o the Congregational Church, PO Box 804, Summerfield, FL 34491.