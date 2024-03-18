78.5 F
The Villages
Monday, March 18, 2024
79-year-old arrested after dispute over dog at Oxford Oaks

By Staff Report
Robert Bailey
A 79-year-old was arrested after a dispute over a dog at Oxford Oaks.

A man said he had been riding with his dog in his golf cart at about 7:30 p.m. Friday on Boyd Circle in the family community on U.S. 301 when another dog, owned by Robert Gwynne Bailey, ran up to him, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

Bailey came out of his house at 3332 Boyd Circle when he heard his dog barking. Bailey, who stands 5 feet 11 inches and weighs 240 pounds, approached the golf cart and pushed the other man to the ground. The other man, who is over the age of 65, said Bailey went on to strike him, “multiple times.” The other man grabbed his dog and got away in his golf cart. He dialed 911.

An officer went to Bailey’s home and noticed a surveillance system. The officer asked if Bailey would allow viewing of the footage. Bailey agreed. The officer observed the footage, which confirmed the victim’s version of events. From that point, Bailey refused to speak to police and said he wanted a lawyer.

The Pennsylvania native was arrested on a charge of battery, elevated to a felony due to the age of the victim. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

