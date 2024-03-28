Lightning strike suspected of damaging roof at home in The Villages

A lightning strike is suspected of sparking a fire and damaging a roof at a home in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of McDowell Drive in the Village of Osceola Hills.

Dispatch had advised a house was struck by lightning and had flames on the peak of the roof.

Medic 47 was the first unit to arrive followed by Engine 47. They reported light smoke showing from the eaves and roof. Further investigation found a working attic fire with flames visible from the roof.

Firefighters conducted an interior attack and vertical ventilation and the fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the fire appears to be weather related with what appears to be lightening damage to the peak of the roof, according to The Villages Public Safety Department.