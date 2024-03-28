70.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, March 28, 2024
type here...

Lightning strike suspected of damaging roof at home in The Villages

By Staff Report

A lightning strike is suspected of sparking a fire and damaging a roof at a home in The Villages.

The Villages Public Safety Department was dispatched to a residential structure fire at 4:31 p.m. Wednesday in the 4000 block of McDowell Drive in the Village of Osceola Hills.

Dispatch had advised a house was struck by lightning and had flames on the peak of the roof.

A blue tarp covers the damaged roof at the home in the Village of Osceola Hills
A blue tarp covers the damaged roof at the home in the Village of Osceola Hills.

Medic 47 was the first unit to arrive followed by Engine 47.  They reported light smoke showing from the eaves and roof.  Further investigation found a working attic fire with flames visible from the roof.

Firefighters conducted an interior attack and vertical ventilation and the fire was quickly brought under control.

The cause of the fire appears to be weather related with what appears to be lightening damage to the peak of the roof, according to The Villages Public Safety Department.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The world knew we had a strong leader in Trump

A Village of Fernandina resident looks back on the record of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Neglect of golf course maintenance now costing us millions of dollars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident argues that neglect of golf course maintenance is now costing residents millions of dollars.

Karen says her intent has been misinterpreted

A Village of Belle Aire resident who stirred quite a discussion with a previous Letter to the Editor, follows up to say that her intent was misinterpreted.

Our amenities are being used by families with kids

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Citrus Grove resident says she is not happy about families with kids using amenities paid for by residents.

Finally allocating funds to the golf courses!

A Village of Hadley resident said he is happy that more money is being allocated to the golf courses. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos