Remodeling to begin ahead of arrival of new tenant at former Bed Bath and Beyond

Remodeling will begin ahead of the arrival of a new tenant coming to the former Bed Bath and Beyond store at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

The building department in Lady Lake this past week received plans for an interior remodel of the vacated Bed Bath and Beyond store at 546 North Hwy. 27/441.

The new tenant at the location will be HomeSense, which offers furniture, lighting, a rug gallery and artwork.

Martin Dellebovi of the Benchmark Group of New York originally made the announcement of the new lease this past December before the Lady Lake Commission. He said the sought-after retailer had opted to locate in Lady Lake, “Much to the chagrin of The Villages.”

The Benchmark Group operates Village Crossroads and developed much of the nearby retail and restaurants, including Sam’s Club, Best Buy, Longhorn Steakhouse and Miller’s Ale House.