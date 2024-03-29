65.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, March 29, 2024
type here...

Remodeling to begin ahead of arrival of new tenant at former Bed Bath and Beyond

By Staff Report

Remodeling will begin ahead of the arrival of a new tenant coming to the former Bed Bath and Beyond store at Village Crossroads in Lady Lake.

The building department in Lady Lake this past week received plans for an interior remodel of the vacated Bed Bath and Beyond store at 546 North Hwy. 27/441.

The former Bed Bath and Beyond store at Village Crossraods will be home to a new tenant

The new tenant at the location will be HomeSense, which offers furniture, lighting, a rug gallery and artwork.

Martin Dellebovi of the Benchmark Group of New York originally made the announcement of the new lease this past December before the Lady Lake Commission. He said the sought-after retailer had opted to locate in Lady Lake, “Much to the chagrin of The Villages.”

The Benchmark Group operates Village Crossroads and developed much of the nearby retail and restaurants, including Sam’s Club, Best Buy, Longhorn Steakhouse and Miller’s Ale House.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Little white crosses

A Village of La Zamora resident, in a Letter to the Editor, proposes a simple solution to the little white cross dilemma.

Buyer beware of Donald Trump’s Bible sales

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Liberty Park resident warns that the Bibles being sold by former President Trump may be shoddy.

Karen’s explanation raises more questions

A reader from Summerfield has a followup to Karen Hoerauf’s latest explanation about her intent with her original letter about flags.

The world knew we had a strong leader in Trump

A Village of Fernandina resident looks back on the record of former President Trump. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Neglect of golf course maintenance now costing us millions of dollars

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Charles resident argues that neglect of golf course maintenance is now costing residents millions of dollars.

Photos