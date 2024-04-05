71.1 F
The Villages
Friday, April 5, 2024
Villager overjoyed to get first hole-in-one after golfing for 60 years

By Staff Report

It was an incredible day as Villager Charlie Cox got his first hole-in-one after golfing for 60 years.

The Village of McClure resident was golfing on March 30 when he scored the lucky ace at Hole #7 at Mangrove Executive Golf Course. He got the hole-in-one at 122 yards with a pitching wedge.

Charlie Cox was thrilled to get his first hole-in-one after golfing for 60 years.

“It was an epic moment as my wife witnessed it along with another couple. Mike Gorman was playing with us and also had an ace that morning at Mickylee Pitch & Putt,” Cox said. “I was not present, but what are the odds that two strangers would each have a hole-in-one on the same day? Stars were aligned!”

