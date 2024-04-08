Great horned owlet perched in treetop lookout at Briarwood Executive Golf Course

This fluffy and wide-eyed owlet surveyed its surroundings from its treetop perch at Briarwood Executive Golf Course in The Villages. Thanks to Craig Henry for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
