Brigitte Gabriel to discuss Hamas’ threat to Israel at Villages MAGA Club

Conservative activist Brigitte Gabriel will discuss Hamas’ threat to Israel at a meeting this week of The Villages MAGA Club.

Gabriel’s presentation is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 17 at Lake Miona Recreation Center. VIP doors open at 5:30 p.m. General admission doors will open at 6:30 p.m. VIP tickets are $65 and general admission tickets are $40. A Villages ID is not required to attend.

Gabriel is a Lebanese-American conservative activist, author and lecturer, and critic of Islam. She will be signing copies of her book, “Because They Hate.”

More information is available at https://villagesmagaclub.org/