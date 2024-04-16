83.9 F
The Villages
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Garbage truck worker killed in mishap at Spruce Creek South

By Staff Report

A garbage truck worker was killed in a mishap Tuesday morning at Spruce Creek South.

The 25-year-old Ocala man was near the truck loading garbage when he was struck by a tire at about 9 a.m. during garbage collection in the residential area of the community in Summerfield, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The worker was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue.

The driver of the truck was identified as a 63-year-old Ocala man.

The incident remains under investigation.

