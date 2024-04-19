67.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, April 19, 2024
type here...

Wife who hit husband with champagne bottle back in trouble again

By Staff Report
Anna Briggs
Anna Briggs

A Parkwood wife who was arrested after allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a bottle of champagne is back in trouble again.

Anna Briggs, 43, struck her husband of 14 years in the head with the bottle at about 1 a.m. April 12 in the bedroom of their home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple’s two children were home at the time and one of them witnessed the aftermath of the attack.

Briggs was released on $5,000 bond on April 13, with instructions from the judge not to try to contact or go near her estranged husband.

Through her attorney John Neal Spivey, Briggs on Tuesday entered a plea of not guilty in Sumter County court to a charge of aggravated battery.

By Thursday afternoon, the native of Ukraine was back in jail after her arrest by Wildwood police for violating the judge’s no contact order.

On the night of the original incident, Briggs’ husband had to seek treatment at a local emergency due to the bloody gash left on his head. Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, Briggs grabbed her car keys and fled the home in the family development in Oxford. Briggs was later taken into custody by Wildwood police.

As the result of her second arrest, Briggs was being held without bond at the jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The press is biased against Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills makes the case that the press is biased against former President Trump.

Former Morse South Gate attendant offers a little perspective

A former Morse South Gate attendant, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a little perspective after another letter writer was critical of attendants working that gate.

A lot of our presidents have committed adultery

A Village of Piedmont resident responds to Ralph Bennett’s assertion that Donald Trump is a fake Christian and she claims that many of our presidents have committed adultery. Read her Letter to the Editor.

DeSantis’ extreme agenda pushing medical providers out of Florida

A Village of Santo Domingo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ extreme agenda is pushing medical providers out of Florida.

Traffic congestion makes it a long haul to Villages High School at Middleton

A parent of a student at The Villages High School at Middleton says it’s a long haul through heavy traffic to get back and forth to the new campus.

Photos