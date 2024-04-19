Wife who hit husband with champagne bottle back in trouble again

A Parkwood wife who was arrested after allegedly hitting her husband in the head with a bottle of champagne is back in trouble again.

Anna Briggs, 43, struck her husband of 14 years in the head with the bottle at about 1 a.m. April 12 in the bedroom of their home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple’s two children were home at the time and one of them witnessed the aftermath of the attack.

Briggs was released on $5,000 bond on April 13, with instructions from the judge not to try to contact or go near her estranged husband.

Through her attorney John Neal Spivey, Briggs on Tuesday entered a plea of not guilty in Sumter County court to a charge of aggravated battery.

By Thursday afternoon, the native of Ukraine was back in jail after her arrest by Wildwood police for violating the judge’s no contact order.

On the night of the original incident, Briggs’ husband had to seek treatment at a local emergency due to the bloody gash left on his head. Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, Briggs grabbed her car keys and fled the home in the family development in Oxford. Briggs was later taken into custody by Wildwood police.

As the result of her second arrest, Briggs was being held without bond at the jail.