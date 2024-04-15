82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, April 15, 2024
type here...

Parkwood wife allegedly hits husband in head with champagne bottle

By Staff Report
Anna Briggs
Anna Briggs

A Parkwood wife allegedly hit her husband in the head with a bottle of champagne, leaving him with a bloody gash.

Anna Briggs, 43, struck her husband of 14 years in the head with the bottle at about 1 a.m. Friday in the bedroom of their home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple’s two children were home at the time and one of them witnessed the aftermath of the attack.

Briggs grabbed her car keys and fled the home in the family development in Oxford. A family friend was summoned to the home and he took the husband to the emergency room.

Briggs was later interviewed at the Wildwood Police Department and the native of the Ukraine was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fake Christian is about to be revealed in court

A Village of Osceola Hills resident predicts Donald Trump’s fake Christianity will be unveiled in court this week.

Brenda Turner is right about flying of repugnant flags

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident offers praise for a letter from Brenda Turner, who took on the issue of political flags flying in The Villages.

Trump has left a trail of cheating on wives and in business

A Village of Calumet Grove resident says Trump’s documented trail of cheating on wives and in business speaks for itself. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our cut-through traffic worse than cut-through traffic in Winifred

A Village of Polo Ridge resident responds to a Village of Winifred resident upset about cut-through traffic. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Are golf managers checking the contractors’ work?

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders if the managers of the golf courses are paying any attention to the work being performed by contractors.

Photos