Parkwood wife allegedly hits husband in head with champagne bottle

A Parkwood wife allegedly hit her husband in the head with a bottle of champagne, leaving him with a bloody gash.

Anna Briggs, 43, struck her husband of 14 years in the head with the bottle at about 1 a.m. Friday in the bedroom of their home, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The couple’s two children were home at the time and one of them witnessed the aftermath of the attack.

Briggs grabbed her car keys and fled the home in the family development in Oxford. A family friend was summoned to the home and he took the husband to the emergency room.

Briggs was later interviewed at the Wildwood Police Department and the native of the Ukraine was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $5,000 bond.