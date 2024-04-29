83.9 F
The Villages
Monday, April 29, 2024
Indiana man arrested after suspicious behavior at apartment complex

By Staff Report
A man wanted on an Indiana warrant was arrested after suspicious behavior at an apartment complex.

An officer was dispatched shortly before midnight Saturday to the PepperTree Apartments to investigate a report of a “male subject circling the apartment complex area and throwing up,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The man, eventually identified as 35-year-old Richard Gene Centers of Bloomington, Ind., was approached by the officer, but gave the officer a false name and false date of birth. Centers’ sister arrived on the scene and provided Centers’ identification information. The officer ran a computer check and found that Centers was wanted on an Indiana warrant.

He was arrested on a charge of providing false information to law enforcement. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center, pending extradition back to Indiana.

